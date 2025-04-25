LaDue Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: Sale Facility, Meadow, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 75 Two-year-old Angus Bulls avg. $6723

Kent and Janet LaDue, along with their son, Brian, raise their cattle on their ranch, Sunrise Angus, near Meadow, South Dakota. Disposition is a huge factor in the popularity of these bulls. Folks want cattle that are easy to raise, and these bulls fill that ticket. Besides the quality, folks have found this sale to be a great source for two-year-old Angus bulls. Excellent hospitality and this great gathering bring out the neighbors and many repeat buyers for this yearly sale.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 366: $10,000. Sold to Joshua Johnson, Bison, South Dakota – PPA Cowboy 930 x PPA Cortachy Boy 624.

Lot 305: $9,500. Sold to Norman Delbridge, Faith, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x BC Matrix.

Lot 325: $9,500. Sold to Anthony Larson, Hettinger, North Dakota – OCC Emblazon 354E x Final Answer.

Lot 331: $9,500. Sold to Les and Cathy Johnson, Bison, South Dakota – OCC Emblazon 354E x Dash.

Lot 332: $9,500. Sold to Anthony Larson, Hettinger, North Dakota – OCC Emblazon 354E x Final Answer.

Lot 352: $9,500. Sold to John and Becky Paul, Faith, South Dakota – WT NewCastle Z241 x Payweight.

Carter Schnell, Lemmon, South Dakota, paid $8,500 for Lot 303. LaDue-SCHNELL