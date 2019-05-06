LaDue Sunrise Angus Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Apr. 15, 2019

Location: Faith Livestock Auction – Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

47 Two-year-old Angus Bulls – $4,896

Kent and Janet LaDue, along with their family, raise their cattle on their ranch, Sunrise Angus, near Meadow, South Dakota. Kent and Brian brought an outstanding set of two-year-old Angus bulls to the Faith sale ring. These were big, well-grown bulls that feature tame, calm dispositions. These bulls can cover a lot of country and maintain good health. Many folks on the seats were return buyers. This very active sale found every bull in the offering headed to a new home.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 754: $8,250 to Les Johnson, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Bismarck 5682 x Big Eye

Lot 749: $7,000 to Craig Hunter, Timber Lake, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Frontman

Lot 737: $7,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Upward

Lot 723: $6,750 to Darryl Helland, Lemmon, South Dakota – Sitz Upward 307R x Matrix

There were a number of bulls at $6,500.