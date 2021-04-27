LaDue Sunrise Angus Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Apr. 19, 2021

Location: Faith Livestock Auction – Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

61 Bulls – $4,279

Kent and Janet LaDue, along with their family, raise their cattle on their ranch, Sunrise Angus, near Meadow, South Dakota. They offered strictly two-year-old Angus Bulls. These bulls are not overfed, and come in hard-as-a-rock on sale day. These bulls have excellent dispositions. These were high-performing bulls that could cover a lot of country and maintain good health. Many folks on the seats were return buyers.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 910: $8,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Final Answer

Lot 923: $8,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Final Answer

Lot 905: 7,000 to Darc Duprel, Vale, South Dakota – Sitz Upward 307R x In Sure

Lot 912: $7,000 to Darc Duprel, Vale, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Final Answer

Lot 960: $ 6,750 to Craig and Deane Hunter, Timber Lake, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Upward

Lot 916: $ 6,500 to DeeAnne Kilness, Howes, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Upward

DeeAnne Kilness, Howes, South Dakota, bought Lots 916, 943, and 945.

