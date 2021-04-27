LaDue Sunrise Angus Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Apr. 19, 2021
Location: Faith Livestock Auction – Faith, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
61 Bulls – $4,279
Kent and Janet LaDue, along with their family, raise their cattle on their ranch, Sunrise Angus, near Meadow, South Dakota. They offered strictly two-year-old Angus Bulls. These bulls are not overfed, and come in hard-as-a-rock on sale day. These bulls have excellent dispositions. These were high-performing bulls that could cover a lot of country and maintain good health. Many folks on the seats were return buyers.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 910: $8,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Final Answer
Lot 923: $8,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Final Answer
Lot 905: 7,000 to Darc Duprel, Vale, South Dakota – Sitz Upward 307R x In Sure
Lot 912: $7,000 to Darc Duprel, Vale, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Final Answer
Lot 960: $ 6,750 to Craig and Deane Hunter, Timber Lake, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Upward
Lot 916: $ 6,500 to DeeAnne Kilness, Howes, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Upward
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Celebrating Farm and Ranch Moms this Mother’s Day
As we reflect on the women who raised us this Mother’s Day, South Dakota Farmers Union would like to celebrate the many women who support the state’s No. 1 industry – farm and ranch moms:…