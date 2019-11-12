Lady Yellow Jacket Rodeo Team Leads Great Plains Region and Ranked Number one in the Nation

Senior Alyssa Lockhart leads the all-around for the women. Photo courtesy BHSU



The Black Hills State University Rodeo teams were in action earlier this month at the 54th annual Bison Stampede rodeo hosted by NDSU.

The Yellow Jackets came out with four individual event wins to wrap up fall competition. The women’s team heads into the winter down time well ahead in the National Rankings; they lead in first place by over 700 points.

This past weekend in the breakaway roping Chanci Kraft took first, and then Sydney Theobald, Alyssa Lockhart, and Kasidy Caspers followed taking 4th-6th. Opal Harkins and Sydney Fuerst snagged fifth and sixth in the long go.Cashae McGee took first in barrel racing while Taylor Hanson was first in the long go.In goat tying, Cashae McGee tied for second, Tayle Brink took fourth, and Savana Johnston was sixth. In the long go, Emilee Pauley was second while KeAnna Ward was third.

In the men’s competition, Tayte Goodman picked up a win in Saddle Bronc Riding while Chandler Comfort won in team roping with teammate Dalton Magilke right behind in fourth.

With the fall rodeo season wrapped up, the Yellow Jackets are looking good in the region standings. Alyssa Lockhart leads the Women All-Around followed by McGee and Pauley. Lockhart also leads the Breakaway with Kraft and Pauley 2nd and 3rd respectively. McGee leads the barrel racing and Theobald holds the 3rd position.

On the men’s side, Chandler Comfort is ranked first in the team roping heeler standings while teammate Tayte Goodman sits first in the Saddle Bronc.

The Yellow Jackets will be working hard in the off season to prepare for the spring rodeos which will pick up the first week in April. This is a good time to find areas to focus on for improvement, many student athletes will give their competition horses a break and will change them out for younger horses to practice on. It also allows the team to prepare for two big events which will be happening early in 2020. The Cowboys and Candlelight Banquet will be held at the Spearfish Holiday Inn on March 21st and the BHSU Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede will be held at Seven Down Arena on April 17 and 18.

–BHSU