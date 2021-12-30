Lake Region Extension Roundup Set for Jan. 4-5

The 2022 Lake Region Extension Roundup will be held Jan. 4-5, 2022, in Devils Lake.

The annual event is hosted by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension county offices surrounding Devils Lake and covers a wide range of agricultural production topics.

“This is a great opportunity to learn the latest updates in crop production, marketing, livestock and horticulture,” says Lindsay Overmyer, NDSU Extension – Ramsey County, agricultural and natural resources agent.

Both days start with complimentary breakfast at 8 a.m. General and concurrent sessions begin at 9 a.m. The keynote speakers for the general sessions will take place in the World War II Memorial Building. Concurrent sessions will be in the Memorial Building’s basement, the Armory Room, and the Historical Room and Meeting Room in the adjoining Ramsey County Courthouse.

Keynote topics on Tuesday, Jan. 4 are:

*Looking ahead: farming challenges in 2022

*Grain bin safety and rescue awareness

*2022 Weather Outlook

Tuesday concurrent session topics are:

*Small grain performance

*Palmer amaranth and Waterhemp

*Dry bean and soybean production

*Land/machinery values and trends

*Input costs for 2022

*In-field yield estimation

Keynote topics on Wednesday, Jan. 5 are:

*Lake Region Round Up: 42 Years in the Making

*Marketing outlook

Wednesday concurrent session topics are:

*Livestock issues

*Volunteer crop benefits

*Strip-till experience

*Fertility on post-drought year

*Maintaining soil health under wet and dry weather

*Carbon credits

*Pesticide drift-reduction technology

In addition to the sessions, there are more than 50 booth exhibitors to visit in the Memorial Building. Attending Roundup is free of charge. No registration is necessary. For more information, contact your NDSU Extension county office or Overmyer at 701-662-7027 or lindsay.overmyer@ndsu.edu

–NDSU Extension