Lake Region Extension Roundup set for Jan. 8-9

The 2025 Lake Region Extension Roundup will be held Jan. 8-9 at the Memorial Building in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

The annual event is hosted by North Dakota State University Extension county offices surrounding Devils Lake and covers a wide range of agricultural production topics.

“A tradition of 45 years, the Lake Region Extension Roundup provides area farmers, ranchers, and gardeners with the most up-to-date information to prepare for the upcoming growing season,” says Lindsay Overmyer, NDSU Extension agent in Ramsey County. “It is where lake region producers come together to network with Extension, industry and their neighbors.”

Both days start with a complimentary breakfast at 8 a.m. General and concurrent sessions begin at 9 a.m. The keynote speakers for the general sessions will take place in the gym of the World War II Memorial Building. Concurrent sessions will be in the Memorial Building’s basement, the Armory Room, and the Historical Room and Meeting Room in the adjoining Ramsey County Courthouse.

Keynote topics on Wednesday, Jan. 9 are:

Soils of the Devils Lake Basin – Geography and properties

Crop consultant panel

Now what? 2025 crop market outlook

Wednesday concurrent session topics are:

Small grain variety update

Soil fertility outlook

Farmland and equipment market trends

Balancing ratios

Agriculture and cybersecurity

Wednesday roundtable discussion topics are:

Weedy points to ponder

Canola Q&A

The future of livestock industries

Soil health

Spray technologies

Rob Sharkey, aka The Shark Farmer, known for his authentic storytelling on his podcast and hosting of TV shows on RFD-TV and PBS, will be featured on Thursday, Jan. 9 at noon. Emily Sharkey, aka Mrs. Shark Farmer, will also speak on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., sharing her story from being a homeschooling mom to becoming a TV producer and co-host on Sirius XM.

Keynote topics on Thursday, Jan. 9 are:

Embrace the bear

Weather Outlook – Forecasting and forecasts

Thursday concurrent session topics are:

Sprayer technologies

H2A labor constant

Farm succession planning

Spring wheat yield x protein deviations

Dry bean and soybean production

Care and propagation of houseplants

In addition to the sessions, more than 50 booth exhibitors will be set up in the Memorial Building.

Attending Lake Region Extension Roundup is free of charge. No registration is necessary.

For more information, visit the Lake Region Roundup event page at ndsu.ag/lakeregion25 , or contact an NDSU Extension county office at ndsu.ag/countyoffice .

-North Dakota State University