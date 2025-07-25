Lallemand offers scholarships for agricultural, vet science students

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Five agricultural scholarships available for North American students

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 1, 2025 — Lallemand Animal Nutrition, a global leader in microbial solutions for animal health and forage management, announces the opening of its 11th annual Lallemand Scholarship Program. This initiative supports outstanding students pursuing careers in agriculture, veterinary medicine, and related disciplines.

For Sydney Wyman, a 2024 scholarship recipient studying Animal Science at Morehead State University, the scholarship has been a game-changer in her academic journey.

“Lallemand’s scholarship is a privilege that allows me to continue my education and achieve my master’s degree and give back to the industry that has given so much to me,” said Wyman. “It’s a direct example of how agriculture invests in its future leaders and helps further the development of our industry.”

Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarships to 50 students across North America, empowering the next generation of agricultural professionals.

“At Lallemand, we believe advancing agriculture starts by investing in education and fostering curiosity in the next generation of professionals, scientists, nutritionists, and veterinarians,” said Erin Carter, Marketing Manager for Lallemand Animal Nutrition, North America. “This scholarship program is one way we help empower students who will lead our industry toward a more sustainable, productive future.”

2025 Scholarship Opportunities

Lallemand is proud to offer five scholarships for students pursuing agricultural degrees:

Two $2,500 USD scholarships for undergraduate students

One $3,000 USD scholarship for a master’s student

One $3,000 USD scholarship for a doctoral candidate

One $3,000 USD scholarship for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) student Applications for the 2025 Lallemand Scholarship are now open and will close October 3. Interested students must be full-time students enrolled in agriculture-related programs at accredited institutions in the United States, Canada, or Mexico. Applications will be evaluated based on academic achievement, leadership qualities, commitment to the agricultural industry and an essay submission that highlights creativity, originality, and forward-thinking perspectives.

Learn more about eligibility and to apply by visiting the Lallemand Animal Nutrition website at https://connect.lallemandanimalnutrition.com/en/united-states/lallemandscholarship/

–Lallemand Animal Nutrition