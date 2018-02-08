Lamb Board adds Denver as target market

Wondering why you don't see any American Lamb advertising or events in your area? With a limited budget, the American Lamb Board (ALB) has been thoughtfully focusing your checkoff resources in target markets. The target markets are large, diverse cities that have thriving food scenes and have retailers and restaurants who are committed to American Lamb. For the effectiveness of your checkoff, markets are chosen in which consumers will most likely have access to American Lamb year-around at both supermarkets and restaurants, and where lamb demand is trending upward. ALB has been working in Boston, the District of Columbia, San Francisco, Austin (Texas) and Seattle for several years. Now, we've added Denver as a new target market for 2018.

Last month, ALB hosted two educational events to start building awareness and partnerships in Denver:

Our one-of-a-kind lamb educational workshop for local chefs and media, Baaaaaa-runch, went into detail on the craft of raising, butchering and cooking American Lamb. The Denver Lambassador chefs served a four-course lamb brunch including:

Chef Jen Jasinski (of Rioja, Euchlid Hall, Bistro Vendome, Stoic and Genuine, and Ultreia restaurants)

Lamb T-Bone with Whole Grain Waffles

Chef Daniel Asher (River and Woods)

Lamb, Roasted Grains, Wisdom Farm Duck Egg, Sambal Queso

Chef Hosea Rosenberg (Blackbelly)

Rotisserie Leg of Lamb Benedict, Housemade English Muffin, Green Chile Hollandaise

Chef Alex Seidel (Fruition and Mercantile)

Crispy Lamb Belly w/Carolina Gold Congee, Poached Hen Egg, Lamb Shiro Dashi

A CeLAMBrate party workshop to introduce Denver consumers to the adventurous flavors of American Lamb and share knowledge of its rising allure in the culinary world through demos, lamb bites, inventive craft cocktails, and lamb spices and swag. ALB teamed up with blogger and cookbook author Lauren Grier (Climbing Grier Mountain) to host a live cooking demonstration of two easy lamb appetizer recipes, and lifestyle blogger Kaitlin Chad (The Every Hostess) shared her entertaining and decor tips. Guests took home the appetizer recipes and ground lamb, perfect for adding flare to their next cocktail party.

–American Lamb Board