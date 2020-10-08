Lamb Board Announces Changes to Industry Funding Programs

For FY 2021, which began October 1, 2020, the American Lamb Board (ALB) has combined its two industry funding/support programs, the Local Lamb Promotional Funds Program and the Supplier Cooperative Funds Program. The new program, the Promotional Partnership Program, is designed to create more flexibility for industry partners. Applications can be made year-round, so there is no longer a deadline. This allows the industry to apply as opportunities arise.

There are four categories of funding/support available:

Cash sponsorships for events or educational conferences. This category is primarily meant for industry organizations who have existing, successful events or conferences that they host regularly with existing sponsorship packages available.

Donation requests for promotional materials that are sold on LambResourceCenter.com, such as spice tins, re-usable grocery bags, hats, aprons and socks, up to $100 value. Materials need to be used for non-industry events.

Donation requests for lamb product to sample at local events or conferences (cannot be industry related). Requests cannot exceed $1,000 and if the partner is providing the lamb, an invoice is required which reflects reasonable wholesale pricing.

Branded promotional partnerships. This category is designed for lamb suppliers and direct marketers to help offset the cost of branded marketing and promotional activities. These activities could include, but are not limited to, participation at events or conferences, development of point-of-sale materials and/or packaging, website design, digital marketing and in-store sampling. This category requires the partner to invest at least 50% of the total cost of the project, and provide documentation.

All applicants are required to acknowledge ALB support and provide a short final written report detailing the results. ALB staff is happy to provide consulting/guidance to industry members who are interested in tapping into its expertise, such as event execution, social media campaigns and website development. To request an application, contact Rae@AmericanLamb.com.

–American Lamb Board