Lamb Board releases consumer expectations video

The second installment of the American Lamb Quality Video series has been released. The American Lamb Board (ALB) and Premier 1 Supplies are co-sponsoring the video series produced by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension Services.

The second video, Lamb Quality Grading is available at lambresourcecenter.com and http://www.lambsummit.com .

Using the theme of “Beginning with the End in Mind,” the purpose of the series is to help the US lamb industry provide a consistently high-quality product to consumers, taking into account the wide variety of production systems.

“Awareness of lamb quality attributes and how they are ensured through USDA quality grading allows producers the ability to benchmark their commercially produced lambs and strive for product consistency,” says Travis Hoffman, Ph.D., NSSU and University of Minnesota Extension Sheep Specialist, who is spearheading the project.

“This video reminds us that as progressive sheep producers we hold a vested interest in creating a protein that consistently meets and exceeds consumer expectations of our American lamb product,” says Gwen Kitzan, ALB chair from Newell, SD.

Additional videos such as USDA Yield Grades, Live Animal Evaluation and Retail Meat Yield & Value are in the works. Q & A webinars are also planned.

The American Lamb Board is funded by the American Lamb Checkoff and is charged with building awareness and expanding demand for American Lamb, and strengthening its position in the marketplace, thereby increasing the potential long-range economic growth of all industry sectors.

–American Lamb Board