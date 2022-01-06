Lamb Checkoff Reaches Consumers Through Digital Platforms

The American Lamb Board (ALB) provides educational resources and information to consumers largely through digital platforms. Traditional print brochures serve as a foundation of checkoff-funded information, but many key audience targets are seeking information on a digital device in the palm of their hand.

“Videos, photos and virtual events allow us to engage with consumers in the digital space,” says Gwen Kitzan, ALB chair. “We have a great story to share, and these social media platforms offer a way to provide that narrative about our product that consumers are seeking.”

The YouTube platform provides a familiar space for consumers to watch videos about selecting and cooking American Lamb. Another way ALB connects with consumers through this video-based platform is sharing the story of those who raise American Lamb. The library of videos on the American Lamb channel features producers, chefs, food bloggers and many more.

With more than two billion monthly users worldwide, Instagram is a highly relevant platform to reach a large segment of key audiences. ALB recipes and messages reach consumers with seasonal promotions and contests through images and digital stories.

One of the more traditional digital platforms that stands the test of time is ALB’s consumer website, AmericanLamb.com. The site has evolved over time to stay relevant to consumers’ needs and ALB’s objectives. This space provides a home for a collection of consumer resources such as cooking information, nutrition facts, knowledge for chefs and more.

ALB will continue working through these digital platforms to engage with consumers and share information to build demand for American Lamb.

The American Lamb Board (ALB) is an industry-funded national research, promotion and information checkoff program that works on behalf of all American producers, feeders, seedstock producers, direct marketers and processors to build awareness and demand for American Lamb. One of its long-term goals is to collaborate and communicate with industry partners and stakeholders to expand efforts to grow, promote, improve and support American Lamb.

–American Lamb Board