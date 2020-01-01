Lamb, Garrett, Mosley ride best at Buck and Ball

Bareback riding: First round: 1. (tie) Luke Wozney, on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic Clown, and Kody Lamb, on Burch Rodeo’s Fire Fly, 86.5 points, $4,737 each; 3. (tie) Mason Clements and Anthony Thomas, 85.5, $2,503 each; 5. Cole Reiner, 83.5, $1,251; 6. Jamie Howlett, 83, $894; 7. Shane O’Connell, 82.5, $715; 8. Chance Ames, 81.5, $536. Finals: 1. Kody Lamb, 89 points on Burch Rodeo’s Pip Squeak, $4,000; 2. Anthony Thomas, 87.5, $2,000.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Brody Cress, 89 points on Burch Rodeo’s Knock Out John, $5,250; 2. Shorty Garrett, 86.5, $4,025; 3. Cort Scheer, 86, $2,975; 4. Chase Brooks, 83, $1,925; 5. (tie) Isaac Diaz and Wyatt Hageman, 82, $1,050 each; 7. Allen Boore, 81, $700; 8. (tie) Lane Schuelke and Mitch Pollock, 79, $263 each. Finals: 1. Shorty Garrett, 88 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell, $4,000; 2. Brody Cress, 86.5, $2,000.

Bull riding: * First round: 1. Dallee Mason, 85 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Zig Zag, $5,700; 2. Clayton Sellars, 84.5, $4,469; 3. Sage Kimzey, 84, $3,413; 4. Laramie Mosley, 80, $2,358; 5. Dakota Louis, 73.5, $1,654; no other qualified rides. Finals: 1. Laramie Mosley, 86.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s G-easy, $4,000; 2. Dallee Mason, 83.5, $2,000. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $70,970. Stock contractor: Burch Rodeo. Sub-contractors: Powder River Rodeo, Sutton Rodeos, Brookman Rodeo, Summit Pro Rodeo, Bailey Pro Rodeo and Korkow Rodeos. Rodeo secretary: Jessi Franzen. Timer: Tami Larsen. Announcer: Will Rasmussen. Bullfighters: Zane Lewis and Ezra Coleman. Flankmen: Bailey Burch, Matt Burch and John Franzen. Pickup men: Shayne Porch, Tyler Robertson and Clint Humble. Photographer: Alaina Stangle. Music director: Bradley Narducci.