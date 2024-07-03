Lamb market outlook webinar set for July 10

An outlook of the 2024 lamb and sheep market is the focus of an upcoming webinar hosted by NDSU Extension and UMN Extension. (NDSU photo) 2024-07-lamb-market-outlook

North Dakota State University Extension and University of Minnesota Extension have partnered with the Livestock Marketing Information Center to provide a lamb market outlook webinar. The webinar begins at 7:30 p.m. CDT on July 10.

“It is important to understand the drivers of market dynamics,” says Travis Hoffman, Extension sheep specialist for NDSU and UMN. “Join us to learn about tools that can assist producers to determine plans for marketing the 2024 lamb crop.”

Agricultural economist Tyler Cozzens will share timely information on the current supply and demand of American sheep and lamb and provide an outlook for the season ahead. Cozzens is the leading expert in lamb economics at the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

Registration is required and available at ndsu.ag/lambmarket. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants upon registration. Those unable to attend the live session will receive the recording via email. For additional information, please contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Travis Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu . -North Dakota State University Extension