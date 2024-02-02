Lambing and kidding school scheduled in Scottsbluff

The Lambing and Kidding School, on Feb. 10, will look at ways to give lambs and their kids the best chance of survival. The school is hosted by the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension, offering tips and networking opportunities for lamb and goat producers.

“Often times, kids are considered extremely delicate creatures. However, given the proper environment and a good mother, they can thrive on their own without human intervention,” said Jesse Fulton, Nebraska Extension educator and Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance. He will be a presenter at the school.

Many lambs in the area are bred for 4-H and showmanship. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Generally, lambing takes place in the spring in Nebraska, but depending on the management plan of the producer, it can be earlier or later. The clinic will cover the basic best management practices producers should be considering to help give the lambs/kids the best chance of survival.

“Newborn kids sometimes need a little more attention after birth. However, this is dependent on the mothering instinct of the ewe/doe, the environmental conditions in which the lamb/kid is born, and how thrifty the lamb/kid is after parturition,” Fulton said. At the clinic, speakers will discuss considerations and best practices to help achieve a successful lambing/kidding season. Topics include proper handling techniques; feed and nutrition during lambing and kidding; ewe and doe care during childbirth; lamb and kid care after birth, and more.

The school will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the North Platte NRD Office in Scottsbluff. Registration fee is $30 for non-members and $20 for members. The group will tour the Diamond S Stock Farms in Scottsbluff and CB Boer Goats in Bayard.

For more information, call Missy at 308-386-8378 or email ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com .

–UNL Extension