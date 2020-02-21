Lambing Workshop Scheduled in Tappen, ND

A ewe is taking care of her newborn twin lambs as producers watch. Photo by NDSU



Topics that will be covered include lamb barn management and lamb marketing.

New and experienced shepherds will have an opportunity to learn more about lambing at a clinic North Dakota State University Extension is holding Friday, Feb. 28, in Tappen, N.D.

“Lambing time is the exciting birth of the new generation of sheep and a huge component of yearly success,” says NDSU Extension sheep specialist Travis Hoffman. “There has been extraordinary interest in expanding operations with sheep in North Dakota and surrounding states.”

The clinic starts at 10 a.m. Central time at the Tappen Community (Fire) Hall, 118 Main St. N. The afternoon programs will be conducted at producer Brent Stroh’s sheep operation near Tappen.

“No matter how much experience a producer has, we all can get better at ewe health and nutrition and lambing management,” says Penny Nester, the Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Kidder County. “Proper preparation before the start of lambing reduces apprehension during the hectic yet rewarding lambing season. An interactive afternoon in the lambing jugs will enhance the experience and learning for all.”

Topics that will be covered during the clinic are:

Lambing barn management

Young lamb management

Tail docking and castration

Sheep mineral and growing rations

Troubleshooting at lambing

Lamb marketing

Nester reminds clinic participants to bring warm clothes and boots for their visit to the Stroh sheep operation.

The North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association, Equity Cooperative and CHS Nutrition Inc. are sponsoring the event.

Registration for the clinic is $10 for adults. Those 18 and younger can attend free of charge. To register, contact Nester in Extension’s Kidder County office at 701-475-2672 or penny.nester@ndsu.edu.

For more information, contact Hoffman at 701-231-2222 or travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension