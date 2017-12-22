Lambing Workshop Scheduled in Tappen

Lambing barn management and ewe nutrition and health are among the topics that will be covered.

New and experienced shepherds will have an opportunity to learn more about lambing at a clinic the North Dakota State University Extension Service is holding Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Tappen.

"Lambing time is the exciting birth of the new generation of sheep and a huge component of yearly success," says NDSU Extension sheep specialist Travis Hoffman. "There has been extraordinary interest in expanding operations with sheep in North Dakota and the surrounding states."

The clinic starts at 10 a.m. Central time at the Tappen Community (Fire) Hall, 118 Main St. N. The North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association and Equity Cooperative will sponsor a lamb lunch. The afternoon programs will be conducted at producer Brent Stroh's sheep operation near Tappen.

"No matter how much experience a producer has, we all can get better at ewe health and nutrition, and lambing management," Hoffman says. "Proper preparation before the most hectic time as a sheep producer reduces apprehension of the big day (first lamb), and a plan provides a vision for success. An interactive afternoon in the lambing jugs will enhance the experience and learning for all."

Topics that will be covered during the clinic are:

Lambing barn management

Ewe nutrition and health

Lambing equipment and protocol

Potential problems and solutions

Hoffman reminds clinic participants to bring warm clothes and boots for their visit to the Stroh sheep operation.

Registration for the clinic is $10 for adults and free for those 18 and younger. To register, contact Penny Nester, agriculture and natural resources agent in NDSU Extension's Kidder County office, at 701-475-2672 or penny.nester@ndsu.edu.

For more information, contact Hoffman at 701-231-2222 or travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension