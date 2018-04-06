Lander goat yoga session will raise money for Fremont County 4-H
Yoga, baby goats and humans will mix in a Fremont County 4-H program fundraiser Saturday, April 28, in Lander.
All proceeds from the Goat Yoga Fundraiser go to the county's 4-H program, said Laura Balis, University of Wyoming Extension educator. The cost is $10.
The event is noon-1 p.m. at the Baldwin Creek Boers barn, 2238 Baldwin Creek Rd. Jackie Lauer is leading the program, said Balis. She is a registered yoga teacher.
Balis said goat yoga is becoming popular across the nation.
"Enjoy a relaxing yoga class while you interact with baby goats," she said.
Go to bit.ly/fremontgoatyoga to register. For more information, contact Balis at 307-332-2363 or at lbalis@uwyo.edu.
–UW Extension