Landlord-Tenant Farmland Rent Workshops: Nov. 6 in Scottsbluff, Nov. 7 in Bridgeport

Those interested in learning about current trends in cash rental rates, lease provisions, and crop and grazing land considerations should make plans to attend upcoming land management meetings in Scottsbluff and Bridgeport.

This workshops are designed to provide up to date information on management strategies for both the landlords and tenants involved in land leases, based on the topic "Managing Agricultural Land for the 21st Century."

Dates, locations and registration information:

Scottsbluff, Nov. 6: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center, 4502 Ave I. To register call 308-632-1230.

Bridgeport, Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N Main St. To register call 308-262-1022.

The program is free and open to the public for those interested in attending. To ensure enough handouts please register with phone number listed above for the desired location. The workshops are sponsored by the North Central Risk Management Education Center and Nebraska Extension.

Topics include: What does an equitable rental rate look like for my land? How do I manage a farmland lease? What should I expect for communications between the landlord and tenant? What does a soil test tell me? I hear about organic or natural production; how does that vary from what my farmer is currently doing? If corn is not making money, should something else be raised on my land? What are key pasture leasing considerations including stocking rates? Who is responsible for cedar tree removal from grazing land?

The program is being provided by Allan Vyhnalek, Jessica Groskopf, Gary Stone and Karen DeBoer, from Nebraska Extension. They provide farm land management and agronomy, and beef production education in Nebraska. For more information or assistance, contact Vyhnalek, Extension Educator, Farm Succession, at 402-472-1771 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu.

"Our teaching team is contacted monthly by landlords and tenants across Nebraska wanting to know more about current land management considerations for their land," said Vyhnalek, Extension Educator and event speaker. "This event will not only cover current trends in land leases, but also address considerations for crop production and grazing land."