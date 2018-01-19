Upcoming Landlord-Tenant Lease Workshops

Nebraska Extension will offer Landlord-Tenant Lease Workshops in Kimball, Alliance and Bridgeport, to help landlords and tenants develop leases that are right for both parties while maintaining positive farm leasing relations.

Meeting and registration details:

Kimball, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kimball 4-H Building. Call the Kimball County Extension Office to register, 308-235-3122.

Alliance, Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alliance Public Library. Call the Box Butte County Extension Office at 308-762-5616.

Bridgeport, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. at the Prairie Winds Community Center. Call the Morrill County Extension Office at 308-262-1022.

Workshop topics:

Recommended Stories For You

· Latest information about land values and cash rental rates for the area and state

· Lease communication: Determining appropriate information sharing for both the tenant and landlord

· Lease termination, including terminating handshake or verbal leases

· Review of common lease provisions, with emphasis on common provision questions

· Legal issues related to land ownership — basic ownership structures and what they mean

· Flexible lease arrangements

Nebraska Extension Educators will present these workshops. It is most helpful if both the tenant and landlord can attend together. It is also helpful if spouses attend. Everyone is welcome to one or both workshops.

Registration is requested to ensure enough handouts are prepared. Register by calling the host county of the workshop at least three days prior to the event.

Numerous workshops have been held across Nebraska for the past few years, with over 3,300 attending. The vast majority of both landlords and tenants say they find the information to be very helpful in improving communications, setting rental terms, and learning about the use of flex lease provisions. As crop budgets tighten, it is even more important to attend and listen to the latest discussion about leasing issues.

–UNL Extension