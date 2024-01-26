Laramie County 4-H students excel at BHSS contests

While the hustle and bustle of the rodeo may be the main attraction for most folks heading to the Black Hills Stock Show, 4-H and FFA students across the region are preparing for a multitude of contests testing their knowledge and skills associated with horses and livestock. The Derner siblings of Laramie County Wyoming may not have decades of experience under their belt, but they have big aspirations for the 2024 event.

At only 11 years old Teigen Derner has her sights set high for the 2024 Black Hills Stock Show (BHSS) after placing as the reserve individual and team of the livestock skillathon. For these students, the livestock skillathon takes months of preparation and studying.

“We start with livestock judging in the morning and that is its own contest but a couple of those classes count for the livestock skillathon as well,” Teigen explains. “The skillathon has the four maian species of livestock and we have to identify breeds, body parts and wholesale cuts for each species. There is also an equipment and feeds table.”

Throughout the year students practice for the livestock judging and skillathon contests with their respective 4H clubs.

“We haven’t started back up for the skillathon but we have been practicing for livestock judging all year. For the skillathon we get a three ring binder with a study guide. Our dad was a really good livestock judge and he helps us a lot and answers our questions.”

Teigen notes her favorite part of the skillathon contest are the parts dealing with sheep.

“We raise sheep so I have been studying them for awhile. I think raising sheep helped me understand and find ways to remember things about them that other people may not think of. The sheep are definitely my strongest part of the contest!”

Teigen competes with her brother Sage and fellow teammate Scotland Armajo. At age 9, Sage is looking forward to his second BHSS as a competitor. While his sister prefers the sheep portion of the contest, Sage excels in the wholesale cuts section.

“I really like the wholesale cuts part of the contest because it is really fun to learn about the different cuts of meat,” Sage says.

Their mother Tansie notes they were one of the youngest teams at the contest competing against teams with participants up to 14 years old and from all over Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana and Nebraska.

As they prepare for the 2024 contest, the sibling duo is hoping to best their 2023 performance and take first prize back home to Burns, Wyo.

In addition to the skillathon and judging contests, Teigen is looking forward to competing in the sheep showmanship contest with one of her favorite sheep.

“I really like this contest because its based on my ability to show the animal. I really like to show her and this will be her last show before I turn her out with our small flock at home. I want to continue to show sheep and get better because I think it will help me a lot in the future.”

She has been preparing and practicing with her animals since September and is looking forward to getting to take her in the ring one last time.

Their mother, Tansie has been involved with BHSS in some capacity for most of her life in some capacity and recalls fond memories of her own childhood experiences skipping school to attend the horse sale with her father.

“My older girls participated in the youth day activities their entire 4-H and FFA careers in the horse quiz bowl and hippology contests,” Tansie says. “We have gotten the opportunity to see the opportunities for youth to compete at BHSS grow firsthand over the years and it has always been a great show for us. Teigen got to participate in the first youth market lamb and goat show offered here as her very first year showing as a junior instead of in pee wee contests.”

As a parent, Tansie appreciates the opportunities these contests offer youth in the long run looking towards furthering their education and careers in agriculture.

“These contests are getting them ready for a future in agriculture. The connections they are making at a young age is second to none and they will take them so far,” Tansie says. “They can get a lot of scholarships for judging to help pay for college and I have seen the value firsthand of the types of connections these contests create for young people.”

She continues, “I know if they choose to pursue agriculture degrees and careers they will be set up for success because of the experiences they have had at events like BHSS.”

The Derner siblings look forward to showing their sheep at the BHSS. Courtesy photo Derner08

Showing livestock is a family tradition for the Derners. Their older sister Rebecca came to cheer them on during the lamb show! Courtesy photo Derner09

Sage and Teigen Derner were a part of the 2023 Reserve Champion Skillathon team. Teigen placed reserve overall individual of the junior contest. Courtesy photo Derner11

The Derner siblings first show was the Black Hills Stock Show and it will forever hold a special place in their family. Courtesy photo Derner05

Wyoming 4-H members Scotland Armajo, Sage Derner and Teigen Derner made up the 2023 Reserve Champion Skillathon team at the BHSS. Courtesy photo Derner06

Teigen Derner began her livestock show career by watching her older siblings and showing as a pee wee. Courtesy photo Derner03