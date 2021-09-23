Laramie County Community College ranch horse team brings home individual awards at first fall contest

Laramie County Community College ranch horse team members finish in top ten at the first fall contest at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton, Colo. on Saturday.

Team members competed against riders of all ages and levels and left with many individual awards, shared Morgan Moreno, LCCC ranch horse team coach.

In the non-pro division Wacey Flack of Maywood, Neb. was second in reining, fifth in ranch pleasure, sixth in ranch trail and seventh in working cow horse.

Caitlyn Hesseltine of Halsey, Neb. took second place in working cow horse, third in reining, third in ranch trail and sixth in ranch pleasure in the limited non-pro division.

Ranch horse team members from left to right: Miranda Crisp, Lexi Gooder, Chase Vinton, Wacey Flack, Bo Tilton, Caity Hesseltine, Malorie Acott. Laramie County Community College

Bo Tilton of Lander, Wyo. took first in working cow horse and third in ranch pleasure in the novice division.

Chase Vinton of Whitman, Neb. was second in working cow horse for the novice division.

Miranda Crisp of Windsor, Colo. was fourth in reining and eight in ranch trail in the novice division.

Miranda Crisp of Windsor, Colo. on her horse Stash The GunWouldYa.



The next competition will be Oct. 7-10 at the CoWN Winterfest event in Loveland, Colo. Members will compete as a team against multiple colleges in all four ranch horse events – working cow horse, reining, ranch pleasure and ranch trail.

The team consists of 12 students who compete on their own horses. Members are able to compete in levels of novice, limited non-pro and non-pro based on previous show experience, shared Moreno.

“This was a great first outing for a new team,” said Moreno. “We had some personal victories and we know what we need to take home and work on. We are thankful to the parents and sponsors who showed up to support us at this event.”

Current or future students interested in joining the team should contact Moreno at mmoreno@lccc.wy.edu .

–Laramie County Community College