Laramie Research and Extension Center site of beef nutrition, management sessions

Brian Sebade



Needing a refresher on beef nutrition and management? The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting a workshop 1-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Laramie Research and Extension Center (LREC).

“The workshop is a great way to brush up on information related to beef nutrition and management in Wyoming,” said extension educator Brian Sebade.

The sessions are in Building 2 at the LREC facility center approximately 4 miles southwest of Laramie on Hwy. 230. The schedule is:

1-1:30 p.m. Overview of plant communities and species of the Laramie Valley.

1:30-2:20 p.m. Cattle nutrition demands, stresses through the calendar year and the importance of a mineral plan.

2:20-2:30 p.m. Break.

2:30-3:15 p.m. Calculators and tools for price-conscious feed purchase decisions.

3:15-4 p.m. Putting the pieces together: matching feed sources to animals, developing rations and monitoring body condition.

“The workshop will be a review for some and a great learning opportunity for others who have less experience with cattle nutrition and management,” said Sebade.

The workshop is free but contact Sebade to RSVP at bsebade@uwyo.edu or 307-721-2571.

–UW Extension