Largent & Sons ‘Desert Mart Prime Frontier’ Sale

A few of the repeat customers at Largent and Sons.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick



Date of Sale: Nov. 17, 2022



Location: At the Ranch Kaycee, Wyoming



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

91 Bulls Averaged $5,646

3 Bull Calves Averaged $7,000

11 Fall Bulls Averaged $5,636

77 Two-Year-Old Bulls Averaged $5,594

46 Commercial Bred Heifers Averaged $1,820







Cold blizzard-like conditions couldn’t stop the Annual Largent and Sons ‘Desert Mart Prime Frontier’ sale held at the ranch near Kaycee, Wyoming on Nov. 17, 2022. Largent & Sons has a reputation for producing cattle with some of the breeds best carcass traits without sacrificing muscle. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 14 at $15,000, KL Desert Toro 1010, DOB 5/23/21, OR TP Desert Prime x L3 Desert Fox 842 ET, Sold to Stroh Herefords-Killdeer, North Dakota.



Lot 1 at $12,000, L3 B413 Desert Value 263, DOB 4/8/22, EF BEEF BR Validated B4 x OR TP Desert Prime, Sold to McMurry Cattle-Billings, Montana.



Lot 10 at $11,000, TP Desert Prime 106, DOB 3/23/21, OR TP Desert Prime x THM Durango 4037, Sold to Bauer Ranch- Union Center, South Dakota.



Lot 4 at $10,500, KL Desert Toro 151, DOB 4/2/21, OR TP Desert Prime x Golden Oak Outcross 18U, Sold to Dunmire Ranch-McFadden, Wyoming.



Lot 5 at $10,500, L3 Desert Toro 157, DOB 4/5/21, OR TP Desert Prime x L3 Desert Gear 065, Sold to Hoffman Ranch-Thedford, Nebraska.



Lot 13 at $10,500, KL Desert Toro 195, DOB 5/5/21, OR TP Desert Prime x L3 Desert Comfort 508, Sold to Glynn Ranch-Belvidere, South Dakota.



Sale Highlights Females:



$1,950 x 8 Head Black Baldy F1 Bred Heifers

$1,800 x 4 Head Commercial Angus Bred Heifers

$1,800 x 20 Head Commercial Hereford Bred Heifers

