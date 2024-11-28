Largent & Sons Herefords “Desert Mart” Prime Fuel Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Nov. 21, 2024



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Kaycee, WY



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

77 Coming 2 Year Old Hereford Bulls – $7,403

18 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls – $5,625





It was a beautiful day for a bull sale at the Largent Ranch south of Kaycee, Wyo. Largent & Sons Herefords is an operation based on faith, family, great Hereford cattle and customer service. The quality of the bulls in this years sale went deeper than ever and the bulls were readily bid on by the large crowd on hand.



Top selling two year old bulls:

Lot 8, KL 728 Desert Explosion 355, Apr. 2023 son of Desert Explosion 728 to Stroh Herefords, Killdeer, N.D., for $22,500.

Lot 1, L3 9027 Desert Test 322, Mar. 2023 son of UPS Final Test 9027 to Lawrence Ranch, Buffalo, Wyo., for $15,000.



Lot 16, JL Desert Toro 323, Mar. 2023 son of OR TP Desert Prime to Keenan Ranch, Ismay, Mont., for $14,000.



Lot 9, TP Desert Prime 340, Apr. 2023 son of OR TP Desert Prime to Dunmire Ranch, McFadden, Wyo., for $13,500.



Lot 26, KL 728 Desert Explosion 370, Apr. 2023 son of Desert Explosion 728 to Pearson Ranch, LLC, Aladdin Wyo., for $13,500.





Top Fall Yearling Bulls:

Lot 93, NL Desert Toro 414, Aug. 2023 son of OR TP Desert Prime to Indian Meadows Ranches, Cheyenne, Wyo., for $10,000.



Lot 106, KL Desert Bond 402, July 2023 son of 4T Desert Bond 0007 to Empire Ranches, Inc., Moorcroft, Wyo., for $10,000.



