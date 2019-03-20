Larry Dean Hammond1935-2019

Larry Dean Hammond passed peacefully on his farm in Rocky Ford, CO on 3/17/2019. He was reunited in heaven with his parents Earl and Hazel Hammond and his brother Dilworth Hammond. He was born on January 30th, 1935 in Mancos, CO. He was the toughest cowboy anyone knew. Larry enjoyed his family, ranching, masonry work, his dogs, his livestock, and solving crossword puzzles. He spent many years in Boulder County, CO and some years in Fort Lewis, WA. He was sergeant of the 49th infantry division of the dog platoon. Please join us in remembering and celebrating Larry's life on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longmont, CO. Larry left behind his son, Clay Hammond; daughter, Dawn Bennet; grandchildren, Tory Hammond, Tavia Hammond, Michael Blehm, Kyla Hammond, Niccole Bennet, Shane Hammond, Austin Bennet; one great-grandchild, Tayze Hammond; brother Quentin Hammond (spouse Jane Hammond), Sisters Inza Wheeler and Betty Jo Claridge; and a life friend, Dorothy Young.