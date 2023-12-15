Larson Family Ranch 55th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Dec. 6, 2023
Location: Hamill Hall, Hamill, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
37 Two-year-old Bulls avg. $4,277
197 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $2,594
It was a very nice day in Hamill, South Dakota, to again see the Larson family at their ranch and sort through this good set of bulls and bred heifers. After viewing the cattle, we came back to the Hamill Hall for a great lunch and hospitality. The bulls sold to mostly repeat buyers, and the bred heifers were very well received.
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 106: $6,000 to Larry Ryno, White River, South Dakota – Brookdale Con Plus 620 x Sitz Upward 307R
Lot 113: $5,750 to Todd Volmer, Winner, South Dakota – Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x Harb Pendleton 765JH
Lot 102: $5,500 to Todd Volmer, Winner, South Dakota – SAV Quarterback 7933 x Stevenson Fortune 425C
Top Simm Angus Bull:
Lot 134: $5,250 to Luke Mairose, Kimball, South Dakota – Mr Cowboy Cut 807F x Benefield Substance 8506
Top Charolais Bull:
Lot 146: $4,750 to Bret Burns, Amber, Oklahoma – LT Ledger 3172 PLD x LT Bluegrass 4017 P