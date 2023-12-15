Larson Family Ranch 55th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Dec. 6, 2023

Location: Hamill Hall, Hamill, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

37 Two-year-old Bulls avg. $4,277

197 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $2,594

It was a very nice day in Hamill, South Dakota, to again see the Larson family at their ranch and sort through this good set of bulls and bred heifers. After viewing the cattle, we came back to the Hamill Hall for a great lunch and hospitality. The bulls sold to mostly repeat buyers, and the bred heifers were very well received.

Top Angus Bulls :

Lot 106: $6,000 to Larry Ryno, White River, South Dakota – Brookdale Con Plus 620 x Sitz Upward 307R

Lot 113: $5,750 to Todd Volmer, Winner, South Dakota – Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x Harb Pendleton 765JH

Lot 102: $5,500 to Todd Volmer, Winner, South Dakota – SAV Quarterback 7933 x Stevenson Fortune 425C

Top Simm Angus Bull:

Lot 134: $5,250 to Luke Mairose, Kimball, South Dakota – Mr Cowboy Cut 807F x Benefield Substance 8506

Top Charolais Bull:

Lot 146: $4,750 to Bret Burns, Amber, Oklahoma – LT Ledger 3172 PLD x LT Bluegrass 4017 P

Garret Christensen, Chamberlain, South Dakota, bought three Angus bulls. srLarson-Christensen-23