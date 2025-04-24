Larson Family Ranch 58th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 17, 2025

Location: Hamill Hall – Hamill, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

49 Angus Bulls averaged $6,173

8 SimAngus Bulls averaged $4,218

7 Charolais Bulls averaged $3,892

37 Commercial Pairs averaged $4,627

71 Commercial Bred Heifers averaged $3,888



Top Angus Bulls

Lot 25 – $10,750. N179. DOB: 4/6/24; Sire: AL Presidential 1059-8763; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to Jerry Osterberg of Salem, SD.



Lot 1 – $10,500. N842F. DOB: 3/13/24; Sire: GB Mogul M65K; MGS: Jindra Stout 286. Sold to Raymond Freeman of Britton, SD.



Lot 3 – $10,000. N420. DOB: 3/10/24; Sire: GB Mogul M65K; MGS: SAV Rainfall 6846. Sold to Raymond Freeman of Britton, SD.



Top SimAngus Bull

Lot 66 – $8,000. NK204. DOB: 2/4/24; Sire: R&R KRJ Golden Book H0135; MGS: OMF Epic E27. Sold to Larry and Gena Hauglid of Dell Rapids, SD.



Top Charolais Bull

Lot 85 – $5,000. N4577. DOB: 4/22/24; Sire: TS Houston J158; MGS: TR MR Firewater 1783 ET. Sold to Danny Ohri of Spencer, NE.

The Larson Family held their 58th Annual Production sale in Hamill, SD on April 17th. The cattle were penned a few miles away at the ranch and everyone gathered at the Hamill Hall to have lunch and a sale. This year’s offering consisted of a stout set of Angus, SimAngus and Charolais bulls. There was also an excellent set of commercial pairs and bred heifers in the offering. Congratulations to the Larson Family on a great sale.

Dr. Boaz Swift goes over the herd health program utilized by the Larsons. e41631b42d51-Larson__25_photo_1

Audie Larson makes opening remarks before starting the sale. ffc48002c5e0-Larson__25_photo_3