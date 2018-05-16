LAST CHANCE: Comment Period Closing for USCA Truthful Labeling Petition

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) is asking all producers and consumers to submit their comments on truthful labeling of plant based and lab-grown products ahead of this week's deadline, Thursday, May 17th. On February 9, 2018, USCA filed a petition for rulemaking with the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) requesting that any product labeled as "beef" come from cattle that have been born, raised, and harvested in the traditional manner. The petition states that any alternative proteins, including soy-based, vegetable-based, synthetic protein, and cultured cells, are to be prevented from using the terms "meat" or "beef" on their products and that USDA FSIS retain jurisdiction over cell-cultured products. USCA's petition may be found here. USCA continues to lead on this issue and appreciates the support from agriculture and livestock groups from across the country who have submitted comments in support of the petition including National Farmers Union, American Farm Bureau Federation, Organization for Competitive Markets, Livestock Marketing Association and others. USCA will continue its work with the Administration following the deadline to secure accurate and truthful labeling for meat products in today's marketplace. Comments may be submitted here.

A summary of the USCA petition is available here: http://www.uscattlemen.org/Templates/USCA-Petition-for-Rulemaking.html

–USCA