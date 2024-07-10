Last Chance Stampede’s breakaway roping offers more opportunities for women

Helena, Mont. – July 8, 2024 – If Deb Lloyd had a crystal ball, she’d still be roping.

The Helena, Mont. woman has been breakaway roping since she was ten years old, nearly forty years ago.

She hasn’t quit horses and rodeo, but quit roping competitively a few years ago.

And if she’d have known breakaway roping would have been added to PRCA rodeos like the Last Chance Stampede in Helena, she would have continued her roping.

Last year, the Stampede added the women’s event to its repertoire, doubling the opportunities for cowgirls to be involved in pro rodeo, and giving them the chance to make a living at it.

That’s a great thing for cowgirls, including Lloyd’s niece, Mikayla Witter, who will compete at the Stampede.

Lloyd competed in the Northern Rodeo Association (NRA) for years, in both the barrel racing and breakaway roping. She qualified for the NRA finals at least two dozen times, winning the barrel racing title in 1990.

But her love was breakaway roping.

At the time, pro rodeos only had barrel racing, so she competed solely in the amateurs.

When her niece, Mikayla, came along, Deb became her “rodeo” mom. Deb got her involved, hauling her to rodeos, coaching her, and even providing horses for her.

Mikayla, a 2019 graduate of Capital High School in Helena, competed in high school rodeo, then collegiately, graduating from the University of Montana-Western in Dillon last year.

She became a WPRA member in 2020, and has rodeoed in the amateurs mostly, but with the advent of more breakaway roping in the pros, she’ll hit some pro rodeos this summer.

Deb is excited about the purse money the Stampede is putting into the breakaway. The committee is adding $5,000 to the entry fees for the ropers to pay out to the winners.

“It’s huge,” Deb said. “It’s a huge benefit for them, because it does cost more to travel now, and you haul horses. The cowgirls can actually pay for everything and not have a second job to offset their expenses.”

She wonders what might have been, had breakaway been added to pro rodeos ten years ago. “It would have been a great opportunity, but it’s great that it’s taken off like it has. It’s all over the U.S. now, and it’s great that it came to Helena. I’m glad they did it.”

“I definitely would have gone to the pro rodeos if they’d have had breakaway,” she said. “I just went where the money was, and that was not at the pro rodeos.”

Deb is now mentoring the next generation of cowgirls. Her eight-year-old grandniece is rodeoing, and Deb has provided an experienced horse for her and is helping her with her events.

She and Mikayla still stay in touch, talking nearly every day, and when Mikayla isn’t on the rodeo road, she’s at her aunt Deb and uncle Neal’s house.

“Most of the time I send her my (roping) videos,” Mikayla said. “Or if I need any advice, I call her.”

Witter won the 2020 NRA breakaway year end title, thirty years after Deb won the NRA barrel racing title.

Mikayla Witter (on the left) and her aunt Deb Lloyd, both Helena natives. Witter will breakaway rope at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena; Deb is a former breakaway roper who also barrel raced and mentored her niece. Witter | Courtesy photo mikayla-witter-deb-lloyd-brkwy-roping-helena-2024

The Stampede’s 2023 breakaway champion is Georgia Orahood, who won $1314.

This year’s Stampede is July 25-27. Rodeo performances begin at 7 pm nightly.

All tickets for the Thurs., July 25 show are general admission. They are $21 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under) in advance; the day of the show, they are $23 for adults and $5 for children.

All tickets for Fri., July 26 and Sat., July 27 are reserved seating and are $24 in advance and $26 the days of the show.

They can be purchased at the Lewis and Clark Co. Fairgrounds box office and online at LCCFairgrounds.com.

For more information, visit the website or call 406.457.8516.

–Last Chance Stampede