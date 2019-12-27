Latest Research to be Shared at SDSU Beef Day on Jan. 16

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Learn about the most recent beef-related research at South Dakota State University during the first annual SDSU Beef Day on Jan. 16, starting at 10 a.m. in the Club 71 meeting room of the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

“Beef Day is an opportunity to learn about the new, impactful research being conducted by our researchers, extension staff and graduate students to continue expanding South Dakota’s beef industry,” said Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate.

Research and SDSU Extension programs in the areas of reproduction, cow/calf production, feedlot, meats and human nutrition will be highlighted. Featured speakers include Amanda Blair, SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist; Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator; Ken Olson, SDSU Extension Beef Specialist; George Perry, SDSU Extension Beef Reproductive Management Specialist; Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate; Zach Smith, Assistant Professor.

Agenda:

8 – 10 a.m. CDT – Poster session social and registration

10 – Welcome

10:15 – Research and program updates

12 noon– Lunch and keynote: “Overcoming Adversity” by John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Head Football Coach

1:30 p.m.– Research and program updates

3 – Tours of SDSU facilities, poster session and presenter networking. Tour options: South Dakota Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Cow/Calf Education and Research Facility, and Ruminant Nutrition Center.

Register at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-sdsu-beef-day. Early registration is $30 before Jan. 10, and $45 after that. Student registration is $10 with lunch or participants may attend at no cost without lunch. Contact Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator, for more information at 605.688.6623 or Heidi.carroll@sdstate.edu.

