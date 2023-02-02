 Lau Angus Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Lau Angus Annual Bull Sale

News News |

Repeat buyers, Derrick and Taylor Schilder, Faulkton, South Dakota.
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date:  Jan. 18, 2023

Location: At the farm, northeast of Armour, South Dakota

Auctioneer:  Seth Weishaar

Averages:  46 yearling Angus Bulls avg $4,402

                     3 Simmental Bulls avg $5,000

                     6 Reg. Angus Open Heifers avg $6,208

                    4 Commercial Simmental Open Heifers avg $1,975

                     10 Bred Angus Heifers avg $3,625

                     10 Bred Angus Cows avg $2,950

A large crowd gathered southwest of Mitchell, South Dakota, on the Lau Ranch to bid on and buy the Joel and Carolyn and Riley and Courtney Lau bulls. This was a big, well-grown set of bulls that were well received by the mostly repeat buyers. The registered females also sold very well.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 8: $8,000 to Wright Farms, Corsica, South Dakota – Koupals B&B Milestone 0028 x SAV Raindance 6848.

Lot 35: $7,250 to Steven Minder, Wilmot, South Dakota – Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x Lau Radiance Q265.

Lot 19: $6,750 to Chuck Kessler, Wetonka, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x Connealy Cavalry 1149.

Top Selling Open Heifer:

Lot 56: $15,000 to Jeff Miller, Mount Vernon, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x ICC Pay Raise 4886.

Top Selling Bred Heifer:

Lot 67: $7,500 to Richard Burns, Edwards, IL – Basin Rainmaker 4404 x Jindra Acclaim.

Top Selling Simm Angus Bull:

Lot 51: $5,500 to Logan Ledebor, Armour, South Dakota – OMF Epic E27 x SS/PRS Tail Gater 621Z.

Repeat buyers, Derrick and Taylor Schilder, Faulkton, South Dakota.
Kevin Kummer, Parkston, South Dakota, with Joel Lau and repeat buyer, Tom Weber, Alexandria, South Dakota.
SRLau-Kummer-Weber
