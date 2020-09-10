Lauing Mill Iron L Ranch Quarter Horse Sale

Date: Online Sale Aug. 24 – 30

Average:

20 Weanling Foals – $2,268

Denny and Doris Lauing, owners of Lauing Mill Iron L Ranch conducted their 20th Annual Quarter Horse Production Sale with an Online auction Aug. 24-30. Registered bidders from 13 states from as far away as Oregon, Washington, Texas and Arizona participated.

Sale Highlights include:

The top selling weanling sold at $5,950. Bay stud colt sired by Ima Special Kindaguy (Frenchmans Guy X Melt Away) X Paddys Bold Ruler (Irish Pay X Lady Bar Horn).

A Buckskin roan filly out of the Lauings’ senior sire, Dare To Be French (Frenchmans Falcon X Frenchmans Francesca) and Dam Starlights Koko closed the bidding at $3,050.

A Buckskin stud colt out of Miz Colonel O’Lena (Colonel Frenchmans, X Miz Holly San Lena) and “Whiskey” sold for $4,850.

A limited number of foals sold were sired by Paddys Best Whiskey, 2014 stallion (Paddys Irish Whiskey X Best Performance).

Denny and Doris understood that changing their sale from being held in-person to online was going to be challenging but are very pleased to report that they plan on continuing the sale the same way in 2021. Your ongoing support and confidence in our program is greatly appreciated. Follow our ranch updates on our website http://www.lauingmillironlranch.com or our Facebook Page.