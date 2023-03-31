Lau’s Valley View Farm Angus Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Mar. 23, 2023
Location: At the farm, northeast of Armour, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
32 reg. Angus Bulls avg. $ 5703
19 reg. Angus Open Heifers avg. $ 2611
Jeff and Brenda Lau, and their son, Marcus and Allison Lau, welcomed a big crowd to their sale with great food and an outstanding set of bulls and heifers.
The Lau family produces cattle that are profitable and efficient for their customers. The top end of the bulls drew much attention from Angus breeders and commercial cattlemen. This was a very strong sale from start to finish.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 9: $ 14,000 to Ty Dieters of Turtle Creek Angus, Faith, South Dakota – Vermilion Spur E143 x Mogck Bullseye
Lot 18: $ 9,500 to Pete Thompson, Kintyrei, North Dakota – Hoover Know How x Basin Bonus 4345
Lot 1: $ 8,500 to Jeremy Wright, Corsica, South Dakota – Koupals B&B Pathfinder 8106 x Poss Maverick
Lot 3: $ 8,000 to Aaron Miller, Swanville, Minnesota – Woodhill Blueprint x VAR Legend 5019
Lot 15: $ 8,000 to Aaron Weber, Parkston, South Dakota – Koupals B&B Pathfinder 8106 x Lau Eagle Eye Am 1510
Top Selling Heifer:
Lot 42: $ 6,000 to Zach Lutz, Valley Spring, South Dakota – Tehama Tahoe B767 x Basin Rainmaker 4404