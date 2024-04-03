Lau’s Valley View Farm Angus Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 28, 2024

Location: At the farm, northeast of Armour, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 30 reg. Angus Bulls avg. $5433

26 reg. Angus Heifers avg. $2642

Lau’s Valley View Angus, owned by Jeff and Brenda Lau and Marcus and Allison Lau, welcomed folks with good food and a complete catalog, helping bidders make their selections.

This was a big, stout set of bulls with tremendous growth and structure. Many old and new customers bid up to compete for this good set of bulls and heifers.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: $ 9,000 to Noah Dickinson, Cavour, South Dakota – Hoover Know How x Basin Payweight 1682

Lot 7: $ 8,250 to Dan Heylens, Arlington, South Dakota – Kraye Big Country 0179 x Coleman Engage 5255

Lot 10: $ 8,250 to Dan Heylens, Arlington, South Dakota – Wilks Regiment 9035 x VAR Generation 2100

Top Selling Heifers:

Lot 41: $4000 to Charles Varley, Menlo, Iowa – Bigk/WSC Iron Horse 025F x Stevenson Rockmount RX933

Lot 49: $ 3000 to Aaron Goeken, Utica, South Dakota – RL Justice x EXAR Counsel 10168

Curt and Andrea Beane, Stuart, Iowa, bought both bulls and heifers. Lau-Beane