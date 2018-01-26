LaVoy Finicum’s widow files lawsuit

It has been two years since Arizona rancher LaVoy Finicum was killed in Oregon.

Jeannette Finicum, LaVoy's widow, filed a wrongful death suit today.

Finicum said she is seeking "justice and accountability" for her husband's death at the hands of federal agents.

A group of ranchers including Ammon Bundy, Ryan Bundy, LaVoy Finicum

LaVoy was traveling to a meeting in John Day, Oregon, with friends when he was stopped along the highway and shot by federal agents.

our family has filed this suit we ewant to see justice in his name for the murder they committeed.

we have really capable attorney s- morgan philpot – they filled out the paperwork and etermined that

what do you want to see done? is this about vengeance ?

all of ushould want to hold our govt accountable for wrongdoings. it's not just our family afftected. they work for us and we need them to remember that.

Lavoy loved eagles – they symbolized liberty