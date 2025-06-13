Outside Circle: Lawn clipping warning, BJA dates, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, bronc rides, barrel and pole clinic

We got our branding done and the cows hauled to summer grass this past weekend. Aside from the screaming wind, it was a beautiful weekend. I think I’m still getting dirt out of my eyes and ears. The ropers had their own challenges but caught better than might be expected in that wind. My two year old granddaughter got her first calf from me for her birthday. It’s a family tradition that I’ve been blessed to carry on. Her Mom and Dad helped her pick her heifer and she got a dandy. Her grin over having her own calf was a perfect thank you.

Here’s a reminder for all horse owners. Don’t ever feed lawn clippings from the mower, to horses or equines of any kind. Horses for some reason can’t utilize the short clippings and will colic, maybe even die, from them. I’ve had one colic that reached under a fence and got into the clippings. He made it, but it was close. Also, even if you know better, make sure others around you do too. Many newbies to rural areas think that all livestock are there for them to pet and feed treats to, so tell your neighbors to not feed your horses anything without asking first.

Belle Jackpot will have events on July 9 and 22. There have been so many rain cancellations and one lightning call off, so it’s hard to keep track of the schedule! These are at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

Entries are open for the Dodge Saddle Club Youth Rodeo and Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies on June 22, 8 a.m., at Dodge, N.D. To enter the youth rodeo, text Sadie Shields at 701-770-6883 on Wednesday, June 18. To enter the bucking ponies, text 701-880-8372.

The Red, White and Run Barrel Race is July 5 at Hart Ranch Arena, Hermosa, S.D. There’s nice money added! Divisions are peewee, youth 2D and open 5D. You can pre-enter by mail by June 21 or on jotform by June 28. Yoou can also enter on site with a $10 late fee the day of the race. Entry forms are on http://www.li-productions.us .

Moorcroft Rodeo Club’s 8th Annual Youth Rodeo is June 27, 6 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo. Events include some for the stickhorse set on up to the 18-year-olds. You can study the details at the Facebook page Moorcroft Rodeo Club. It’s pre-entries only and they will close June 23. For more information, call Jobee at 307-756-2160 or Tony at 307-756-2195.

Broncs on the Border will be Thursday, June 26, 6 p.m. CST, at Bordertown Arena, Kilgore, Neb. There will be 30 bronc riders in the long go with 8 back for the short go, and $8000 added money. A calcutta will be at 7 p.m. on June 25 at Bordertown Steakhouse. To enter contact John at 605-863-5342 or Cheryl at 605-515-3141.

A few spots are open yet for the Jodie O’Bryan Barrel and Pole Clinic, June 26-27, at Bison, S.D. One day is $200, both days $275, with $100 non-refundable deposit required. To get in, text Lacey Juelfs at 605-280-1571.

This should be a fun thing to watch! Pioneer Days Couples Rodeo in Dupree, S.D. is June 27, 6 p.m. There will be 10 husband/wife teams competing in sled race, crepe paper barrel race, relay race and ribbon roping. Also, there will be a kids calf scramble. All of this fun will be followed by a dance at Pioneer Hall.

The Renegade Breakaway Series at Baldwin, N.D. will be starting right away. Dates are June 27; July 11, 20 with steer wrestling added; Aug. 15; Sept. 12, all at 1 p.m. There will be youth and ladies open breakaway, two rounds, 10 back for the short round and you can enter multiple times. Enter at http://www.renegaderodeo.com .

BBG Bull Riding, Breakaway and Goat Tying is June 27 at Clark Co. Fairgrounds, Clark, S.D. It’s $150 entry per contestant, taking 15 per event, one event per contestant. A social with vendors will be at 5 p.m., Mutton Bustin’ at 5:30 and the main event at 6 p.m. To enter message Cheryl Severson 605-233-0393. All entries must be paid in advance.

The Bits and Spurs Horse Club Playday on June 28 will have a Baseball theme, with horse teams and rider teams. It will start at 10 a.m., and events are barrels, poles, flag race and musical plates. It will be held at the arena in Hermosa, S.D.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope rain reaches those who need it the most, that it continues here, and that the large area of drought will finally get back on track. Please pray for our nation, our first responders, soldiers, and leadership. May God Bless America!