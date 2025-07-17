LAZY E ARENA ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION WITH NEW CONVENTION CENTER, FACILITIES, AND INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

30,000-Square-Foot Event Center and New Amenities Aim to Elevate Western Sports at the Historic Venue

Guthrie, Okla. — The Lazy E Arena (LEA), one of the most iconic venues in Western sports, has announced an ambitious infrastructure expansion aimed at elevating its status as the premier destination for rodeo, equine, and special events. Construction is already underway on a development that will feature a cutting-edge event center, new barns outfitted with Priefert stalls, and a new covered arena. The expansion also includes an upgraded facility equipped with updated restrooms, laundry, and shower amenities, as well as dedicated office spaces designed specifically for event promoters.

At the heart of this expansion is a modern, 30,000-square-foot multi-purpose event center designed to host a wide array of events—from concerts, and corporate meetings to trade shows, horse sales, and community gatherings. The new space will also feature a new covered arena and will be equipped with cutting-edge amenities to provide an elevated experience for both attendees and event organizers.

“The Lazy E Arena has always been a leader in Western sports, and with the support of the McKinney Family, this expansion marks an exciting new chapter,” said Dan Wall, General Manager of Lazy E Arena. “We’re not just expanding our footprint—we’re redefining what’s possible for events in this industry and delivering a world-class experience to the western community.”

Beyond the event center, the expansion includes a newly completed facility building featuring showers, restrooms, and a laundry area for both contestants and guests. In addition to the two new barns and 266 permanent Priefert stalls, 160 stalls are currently under construction and slated for completion by November 2025.

To further support event operations, the Lazy E will also introduce new office spaces designed specifically for event promoters to use as temporary headquarters during their shows and productions.

The event space is projected to be fully completed by June 2026.

For decades, the Lazy E Arena has stood as a cornerstone of Western sports history. From helping launch the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to hosting the prestigious Cinch Timed Event Championship of the World, the venue has welcomed countless world champions and legendary personalities. Today, the Lazy E proudly hosts more than 35 events annually and remains steadfast in its mission to be the world’s premier Western entertainment facility.