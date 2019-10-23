Lazy J3 Quarter Horses Claims the Ranch Rodeo Title

Billings, MT– The crowd hooped and hollered during the twelfth annual NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals Saturday, Oct. 12. Lazy J3 Quarter Horses brought home the championship title, the trophy, and the buckles, which marked the official start of the 2019 NILE Stock Show & Rodeo.

Lazy J3 Quarter Horses is a close-knit family team, consisting of dad, Greg, son, Mackabe, and twins, Gillian and Garrett. Their bronc rider was Jay Phipps, a family friend of many years. The Severe family hails from Melstone and Forsyth, Montana and work on the ranch together every day.

Twin sister, Gillian, said, “We work together all the time. We work cows together, we rope together, we do everything together.”

The Severe’s placed second in the Wild Cow Milking, third in Team Trailering, fourth in Team Doctoring, and seventh in the Team Branding. Phipps stepped up to the plate with a 79-point ride, to secure the team a tied first place spot in the Ranch Bronc Riding.

Both of the twins were initially concerned about the Wild Cow Milking division, but their worries dwindled after the contestant meeting.

“I was a lot less nervous when I heard we could heel the cow. I like to stick to roping more than mugging,” said Gillian.

When the Wild Cow Milking actually began, Garrett took the head, Mackabe heeled, and Gillian raced the milk jug to the flagger. Lazy J3 Quarter Horses missed the first place spot in the Wild Cow Milking by just 2.2 seconds – Renegade Ranch came out on top with a time of 37.9 seconds to secure the first place hole. Renegade Ranch gave the Severe’s a run for their money and ended up placing second overall, right ahead of S Ranch.

Western Skies was named the “Hard Luck Team,” which brought them both good news and bad news. Bad news: they placed last. Good news: they won customized Wild Rags from Lois!

There were a few other stand-out cowboys that performed exceptionally well. Jason Carlson from Glennie Ranches was named Top Hand for being the MVP of the night, adding a new saddle to his collection. The saddle was gifted from Connolley Saddlery. Jaime Wood of Hamilton Ranch has a new breast collar from Frecker’s Saddlery after his horse, Hickory, was named the Top Horse. John Saylor of Sand Creek Cattle and Jay Phipps of Lazy J3 Quarter Horses both scored a 79 in the Ranch Bronc Riding and share the fame for the Top Bronc Rider award. Saylor was awarded his buckle immediately following the rodeo, courtesy of Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. Phipps will be receiving his buckle soon, courtesy of the NILE Stock Show & Rodeo.

Jaime Wood receiving his breast collar for Top Horse

John Saylor receiving his buckle for Top Ranch Bronc Rider

Following the Ranch Rodeo, everybody left their seats and got on their feet for the Dance in the Dirt. Kyle Shobe and the Walk ‘Em Boys performed on stage while people of all ages laughed, sang and danced the night away.

The cowboy’s enthusiasm and the crowd’s energy made for an exciting opening night at the NILE Stock Show & Rodeo.