LEAD Fellowship Applications Available for Group 40

Fellowship applications for Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 40 are now available for men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.

“Up to 30 motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across our state,” said Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD Program director.

In addition to monthly three-day seminars throughout Nebraska from mid-September through early April, Nebraska LEAD fellows also participate in a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a two-week international study/travel seminar.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, agricultural policy, leadership through communication, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, advances in health care, and the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Nebraska LEAD Program is designed to prepare spokespersons, problem-solvers and decision-makers for Nebraska and its agricultural industry.

In its 39th year, the program is operated by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Nebraska colleges and universities, businesses and industry, and individuals throughout the state.

To request an application, email leadprogram@unl.edu or call 402-472-6810. Requests can also be sent to 104 ACB, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 68583-0940. Applications are due no later than June 15.

For information about the selection process, visit https://lead.unl.edu.

–University of Nebraska, Lincoln