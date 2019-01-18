Leading Farm and Ranch Employees Seminar to be held in Scottsbluff

Finding, hiring and retaining quality employees are a major challenge for agricultural producers in western Nebraska. Competition for the available workforce comes from area industries, and the labor market is tight.

A seminar designed to help agricultural employers learn techniques and leadership practices to help motivate and empower employees will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff. Dr. Bob Milligan, Senior Consultant with Dairy Strategies LLC and Professor Emeritus from Cornell University will lead the seminar.

Topics will include:

• Identifying the future direction of the operation and its workforce needs

• Developing position descriptions, performance expectations, and accountability

• Learning effective recruitment, interviewing, and hiring procedures

• Identifying employee training and development needs

Cost is $50 per person and includes materials, breaks and the noon meal. Registration is requested by January 23 to insure pre-meeting preparation material is available to participants.

To register for the seminar or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.

–UNL Extension