Leading farm, conservation, and wildlife groups unite in support of protecting conservation funding

WASHINGTON – Having succeeded in protecting funding for the Conservation Title in the 2018 Farm Bill, more than 140 leading farm, conservation and wildlife groups are once again joining together to protect those hard-fought conservation funds and programs in the fiscal year 2020 appropriations process.

In a letter delivered on April 2, the groups, which include the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC), National Farmers Union (NFU), National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), National Wildlife Federation (NWF) and American Farmland Trust (AFT), called upon appropriators to respect the funding decisions made in the 2018 Farm Bill and reject any cuts to farm bill conservation funding through the appropriations process.

Farm bill conservation programs, including the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) and Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP), play a vital role in helping farmers, ranchers and landowners to keep their lands sustainable and profitable for generations to come.

"America's farmers and ranchers worked hard to ensure that the 2018 Farm Bill included support for the conservation programs they rely upon," said Alyssa Charney, NSAC Senior Policy Specialist. "The Agriculture Committees listened when farmers told them what they needed to thrive, and now we are asking congressional appropriators to do the same. The farm bill process is closed; appropriators should seek to build upon the foundation laid by the 2018 Farm Bill, not attempt to undercut it. Appropriators have protected these programs in their last two funding bills, and we now ask them to continue to do so in FY 2020."

"As America's farm and ranch families endure significant environmental and economic challenges, it is as important as ever that we maintain funding for voluntary, incentive-based conservation programs," said Roger Johnson, President, NFU. "Congress just last year passed a farm bill with strong provisions and mandatory funding for conservation programs. Appropriators should reject changes that were settled in the process of crafting the farm bill and provide adequate funding to NRCS staff to fulfill their important role in ensuring the sustainability of family farms across the country."

"Farm bill conservation programs are critical to addressing America's wildlife crisis," said Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "We call on lawmakers to reject any efforts to cut mandatory funding for farm bill conservation programs. These effective and widely supported programs give farmers and ranchers the tools they need to voluntarily restore important habitat for wildlife across America's working lands and proactively recover at-risk wildlife populations."

Recommended Stories For You

In their letter, the 146 organizations also urged appropriators to protect funding for conservation technical assistance (CTA).

"Ensuring full funding of CTA and farm bill programs will continue to allow conservation districts to work hand-in-hand with NRCS at the local level to deliver conservation on America's landscapes," NACD President Tim Palmer said. "Farm bill conservation programs are essential to our nation's producers, as well as the consumers of their products. We urge Congress to protect and sustain conservation funding to allow our producers to continue providing a safe, reliable food supply while emphasizing locally-led conservation solutions to improve the quality of our nation's soil, water and natural resources."

The wide range of organizations signed on to the letter speaks to how significantly any cuts to conservation programs and technical assistance would be felt across the country.

"Farm bill conservation programs are critical to the efforts of farmers and ranchers across this country to voluntarily protect their land from development and implement environmentally sound farming practices," said John Piotti, President and CEO of American Farmland Trust. "At a time when we are losing three acres of farmland per minute, it is absolutely necessary to save every last dollar for these programs and serve as many farmers and ranchers as possible."

AFT, NACD, NFU, NSAC and NWF stand united with the more than 140 co-signed organizations in urging appropriators to protect funding for critical conservation programs and technical assistance in FY 2020. F

-National Assocation of Conservation Districts