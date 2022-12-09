Leahy, DeLauro to introduce omnibus appropriations bill Monday 

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

“At this very moment, my door and the doors of my staff are open to join us in our work at any time. But time is running out, and we must move forward.

“On Monday, Chair DeLauro and I will introduce an omnibus bill that we believe is fair and bipartisan. It will fully fund defense at the NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act] level and provide the needed increase to non-defense programs to stave off inflation and serve the American people. In an effort to reach bipartisan agreement, we eliminated the so-called poison pill riders that Republicans have objected to.

We firmly believe that this bill can and should earn the votes of at least 10 Republican senators. As the clock ticks toward December 16, this is a reasonable path forward, and I suggest my Republican friends take it.

“The alternative will be a continuing resolution, at last year’s levels, with no adjustments for inflation and the real life consequences that entails,” Leahy said. “They will have no one to blame but themselves.”

He said the Republicans have “abandoned” a framework of parity between defense and non-defense funding and are “demanding steep cuts to programs the American people rely on.”

Leahy said the Republicans “have justified this change of tactic by claiming that Democrats spent $700 billion in reconciliation bills that should negate the need to provide parity to non-defense programs. The flaw in this reasoning is that this spending was to meet an unprecedented crisis that killed more than 1 million Americans and threatened to collapse the global economy.”

Without an omnibus, Leahy said, the CHIPS [Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors] law will languish, underfunded veterans’ health care will fall short and assistance to law enforcement will be slashed.

“As Republicans blame Democrats for stifling the economy, it will be their untenable posture that shortchanges funding at our ports of entry and strangles the flow of commerce and the economy’s ability to grow,” Leahy said.

–The Hagstrom Report