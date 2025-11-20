Learn about alfalfa weevil at Northern Plains Forage Association annual meeting

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension encourages producers to attend the Northern Plains Forage Association annual meeting and seminars, which will feature forage-related education and research.

Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist, said the event provides producers and forage industry professionals an opportunity to stay current on emerging technologies and techniques, and this event provides that access.

“This region’s forage producers deserve local networking and learning opportunities,” Bauder said. “The Northern Plains Forage Association aims to do exactly that with this meeting by bringing in high quality speakers from across the country to local forage industry representatives and producers.”

The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST on Dec. 11, 2025, at the Holiday Inn Express in Brandon. Registration is requested and is free for Northern Plains Forage Association members, or $20 for non-members. Lunch is included in the registration fee. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “forage”.

Erika Rodbell, a forage research agronomist with Forage Genetics International, will present the keynote address on alfalfa weevils, which Bauder said is often a top pest issue for forage producers.

After that, Peter Sexton, associate professor, SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist and Southeast Research Farm Supervisor, will talk about Southeast Research Farm research into sorghum/corn intercropping and use in feedlot backgrounding diets.

There will also be presentations on integrating crop systems with livestock, and a panel on baleage. The day will end with the Northern Plains Forage Association’s annual business meeting and board election.

For more information, contact Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist, at Sara.Bauder@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.

-South Dakota State University