Leasing tips for farmers and ranchers 

Pairs graze summer pasture. Maher family | Courtesy photo



Leases provide opportunities for farmers and ranchers to grow their operations without a huge initial investment, and for landowners to have some income without investing in livestock or equipment, and in many cases, without a lot of labor.

According to John Hewlett, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming, the first step is to figure out what should be included in the lease and put it in writing. “Although a handshake might sound reasonable to people in agriculture, having a well-written lease is essential to protect the lessor and the lessee. Sometimes people who do a handshake deal wonder later on what the handshake was all about and can’t recollect the details.”

Every lease agreement has economic and legal considerations for each of the parties. In a fair lease, the individual making the lease (landowner/lessor) and the individual taking on the lease (tenant/lessee) make equitable and fair contributions. Ideally, the lease agreement is in writing and includes a description of protections for each party in case of default or nonperformance.

Most leases for livestock are written on a cash basis, i.e., an agreed-upon amount either for the year or the month. Some livestock leases may be written in which each party contributes to the costs of the livestock enterprise, and each receives a share of the livestock sales.

Hewlett explained that a variation on the livestock share arrangement is the share of gain lease. Each party’s contribution to the livestock pasture costs and resulting livestock gains are used as the basis to divide returns from the livestock sales. Keep in mind rising input costs might affect the share of gain leases.

The livestock lessor generally provides the land and grass, fencing and water development, upkeep to the fences and water, and the electricity that runs electric fences and water pumps. The lessee covers the cost of the animals, the labor to care for them, death loss on animals. Sometimes a lessee and landowner can negotiate the repair and maintenance of buildings. If a barn needs to be refurbished to be more suitable for animals, the two parties might agree that the lessee receives a reduced rate in exchange for work.

“At the minimum, your lease should cover the names of the parties involved; description of the property to be leased; stocking rate; outline of the responsibilities for operation and maintenance under the lease; and general terms of the agreement,” Hewlett noted.

Whether cash-rate or cost-sharing, it’s essential to get your lease completed well before you turn out your cattle or put a crop in the ground, no matter which type of lease works for you. “That allows parties ample time to consider contributions to the lease and valuation of those contributions,” Hewlett said.

Having a termination or renewal date of the lease is essential, along with a plan to terminate the lease agreement should any party renege.

Whether you get a lawyer in the mix depends on the scope of the lease. Hewlett explained that the more significant the financial commitment and the more complicated a lease is, the more you might choose to hire a knowledgeable attorney.

“I reiterate that putting the details of that lease in writing is a good step in the right direction,” said Hewlett.

There are four ways to lease farmland: fixed cash, flexible cash, crop sharing, and custom. With cash rents, the lease and cost depend on the local market (what others are leasing land for) and the quality of the parcel (productivity expected.)

Janice Mattson is a farm owner in Chester, Montana, whose family cash leases land to expand its farming operation. She said with the price of ground today, sometimes leasing makes sense as you’re spreading your machinery and input costs over a larger area.

“Be familiar with the property; know how it has been farmed in the past,” said Mattson. “If you’re a neighbor, you probably know what’s been planted, but if you’re from across the state, make sure you’re familiar with the previous farming practices on the land. Know what they’ve grown and what chemicals were used. Since pulse acreage has increased, be sure you know what the previous farmer sprayed with.”

She recommends a cash lease as the easiest, and usually, the farmer can dictate what they want on the lease. “They might restrict how many acres can be planted and what needs to be kept fallow. Renters have flexibility on what is planted and how much they will grow.”

Generally, the inputs and risk are on the tenant who pays for the seed, fertilizer, chemical, and crop insurance. “Whether it’s a drought or an excellent crop, the landowner receives the same money. Good landowners realize there are highs and lows, and it generally balances out,” said Mattson. “If the tenant plans to enter a CSP, EQIP, or another conservation-based government program, it’s wise to visit with the landowner first.”

She advises having the lease span a minimum of five years. “That’s how long you need to do a crop rotation. In our area, leases are running $24-$35 per acre, which depends on where you are and if there is irrigation. The greatest caution I have is to know your numbers. Can you afford a $35 lease?”

Relationships are key. Get to know the landowner as a lessee, especially since leases are competitive.

“We value those relationships we have,” Mattson said. “Leasing is a people business.”

Many state extension offices and the United States Department of Agriculture have information on leasing and templates to help develop your lease. The Census of Agriculture and Ag Statistic Service in each state provide rates for leases.

Risk analytics tool

The RightRisk team, which is a cooperative effort of Colorado State University, University of Wyoming, University of Arizona, University of Idaho, Montana State University, University of Nebraska, Oregon

State University and Utah State University Extension, has recently developed a Lease Risk Analyzer tool and posted it to a web page for public access. The page is located at: http://www.uwagec.org/rightrisk/tools/fratool .

Not only will you find the application that may be downloaded and used to evaluate your own information, but there is also a written guide to accompany the tool. The current version of the guide outlines some of the basic entries and provides two example leases. They have also posted data files for those examples that are linked to the page.

In general, the tool is intended to help users sort out the costs borne by the parties involved in the lease agreement. The tool allows for up to three suppliers and three users of the resources contributed to the arrangement. Further, it is intended to be resource based: land, livestock, housing, and stored feed, in an attempt to keep the entries needed as straight forward as possible.

The analysis page allows the user to discover how the costs break out on several different factors: year, acre, animal, pound of TDN, AUM and AU. Risk analysis is also available where the tool offers the option to explore the likelihood for a range of possible costs, when allowing one of the factors to vary using entries for most likely, low and high estimates for the factor.