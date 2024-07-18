Legacy of the Auction Block: The Madden Brothers’ Journey in Livestock Marketing

Growing up in Wyoming, Shawn and Lex Madden’s connection to agriculture and livestock marketing runs deep. Their father, Joe Madden, owned and operated sale barns in Lusk and Wheatland, immersing them in the sights and sounds of auctioneering from an early age. “We grew up around it,” said Lex, “became self-taught auctioneers through osmosis.” Their journey is not just a career but a testament to their family legacy and unwavering dedication.

Shawn, born in 1954, began his journey in auctioneering at the Wheatland Sale Barn under the guidance of his father. He later attended Casper College, where he participated on the rodeo and basketball teams, and continued his education at the University of Wyoming. Upon completion of college, Shawn pursued a career in real estate.

Lex, born in 1957, started his auctioneering career in Crawford, Nebraska, and Edgemont, South Dakota, before attending Chadron State College on a football scholarship and transferring to the University of Wyoming.

Teaming up with Cody Thompson, Lex founded Thompson/Madden Auctions, later evolving into Madden Brothers Auctions upon Shawn’s partnership. Their auctions encompassed a wide array of items, “everything from farm machinery to estate sales,” said Shawn.

Despite the economic conditions of the early 1980s, Shawn and Lex embraced opportunities in the auction business. One of their first sales was the sell-out of Del’s Yellow Hotel Brothel in Lusk, Wyoming, which attracted national media coverage from outlets like United Press International (UPI) and Associated Press (AP).

In the late 1980s, Shawn and Lex were employed at Torrington Livestock Markets, where they worked as auctioneers and ringmen under the guidance of LW Maxfield for $40 a day. By 1988, they were offered the chance to run their own facility at Stockman’s Livestock. Recalling those early days, Lex said, “We had really good partners.”

The Madden brothers successfully ran Stockman’s Livestock until they merged with Torrington Livestock Markets in 1991, where they entered a partnership with Mike Maxfield and Oliver Dicken. Shawn and Lex eventually acquired sole propriety of Torrington Livestock Markets, which solidified the brothers’ position as leaders in the national cattle marketing landscape. Upon their journey, Shawn said, “The key to overnight success is the first 15 years of really hard work.”

In 1998, Lex achieved an outstanding feat by winning the World Livestock Auctioneering Championship, and in 2001, Shawn followed suit with his win. “We are the only two brothers to ever both win it,” Shawn said. “It was a big honor and something we were proud to have achieved.”

Despite their remarkable and well-deserved achievements, Shawn and Lex emphasized that it wasn’t about the accolades but the people and relationships they built along the way. “Our greatest achievement has been the relationships we’ve developed with friends and customers,” Shawn said.

Shawn and Lex’s dedication to excellence and fostering strong customer relationships propelled Torrington Livestock Markets to consistently rank among the top ten in cattle sales nationwide, with over 400,000 head marketed annually by direct auction, video, and country sales.

Highlighting the importance of open, competitive bidding in sale barns for fair market value and trust, Lex said, “True price discovery is by far the best way.” He also emphasized the importance of supporting local livestock auction markets. Their dedication to these principles stemmed from a deep belief in the auctioneering profession. “I’m a firm believer,” Lex said, “There’s no better way than the true price discovery of the auction way.”

Although Shawn stepped down from the auction barn partnership in 2017, his commitment to the industry remains strong. Alongside Chuck Petersen and Lander Nicodemus, Lex continues to lead Torrington Livestock Markets and their affiliate, Cattle Country Video, a livestock video marketing company that markets cattle from the High Plains and Rocky Mountain Regions.

“It’s a team effort; there’s no ‘I’ in any of this,” said Lex. “I’ve been at Torrington Livestock for 44 years, and in ownership for 35 years. I enjoy our customers, both the buyers and the sellers, and the relationships that we get to build.”

Shawn echoed his brother’s sentiments. “The livestock marketing business has been great because of all the relationships made along the way. That’s the great part about it.”

Friday, July 26, Shawn and Lex, alongside icons Andrew Gottschalk (Hedgers Edge LLC) and Mark Mackey (Livestock Marketing Association), will be inducted into the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA) Cattle Marketing Hall of Fame in Dodge City, Kansas. While unexpected, this prestigious and well-deserved honor highlights the Madden brothers’ journey from childhood in Lusk, Wyoming to their significant role in competitive marketing and true price discovery.

Lex humbly said, “We are honored and flattered.”

The story of Shawn and Lex Madden is a testament to their business success and the traditional values that have shaped their lives. “Surround yourself with really good people,” said Lex, emphasizing the importance of like-minded individuals who share a commitment to excellence. These principles have not only left a lasting footprint on the livestock marketing industry but also fostered a legacy of trust and camaraderie within their community and beyond.

Reflecting on their journey, Lex said, “Nothing is going to change. It is because of our great buyers and the tremendous staff and employees that we have had over the years. They’ve made us look good, whether they are out in the yards or in the office.”

For the Madden brothers, auctioneering isn’t just a profession; it’s a big part of who they are. Aside from their busy lives, Shawn and Lex cherish their free time spent with family, creating memories that are just as valuable as their business achievement.

Lex Madden Lex-1