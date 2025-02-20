Legendary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo to host inaugural Xtreme Bulls event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour is adding a new stop in 2025 at one of the most storied rodeos on the circuit.



For the first time in PRCA Xtreme Bulls Division 1 history, Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days is hosting an event.



The inaugural Xtreme Bulls event will take place July 21-22 at 8 p.m. (MT) each night at legendary Frontier Park.



This event will showcase the PRCA’s top bull riders and some of the rankest bulls the world has to offer. The PRCA Xtreme Bulls event will take place in conjunction with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. The 129th Daddy of ’em All will run from July 18-27.



“Having Cheyenne be a part of the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls Tour is a great addition to our tour,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said. “Cheyenne has had a storied tradition with the PRCA and now we can spotlight the PRCA’s top bull riders at this Xtreme Bulls event.”



The Xtreme Bulls new stop in Cheyenne will have $75,000 in added prize money.



“We’re getting back to our rodeo roots by partnering with the PRCA to host the Xtreme Bulls,” said Tom Hirsig, CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days. “This family-friendly event will produce a fast-paced, live audience event that our fans expect from the Daddy of ’em All.”



The top 40 bull riders will compete in one round each day, and the top cowboy on two head will earn the title for the CFD Xtreme Bulls event.



The money earned at the CFD Xtreme Bulls contributes to the PRCA | Bill Fick Ford World Standings, which determines the qualifiers for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge in Las Vegas.



The Xtreme Bulls tour concludes with the Xtreme Bulls Finale at the Pendleton (Ore.) Round-Up in September. Defending PRCA Bull Riding World Champion Josh Frost finished as the Xtreme Bulls year-end champion in 2024 on the way to his first PRCA World Championship.



Xtreme Bulls tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. (MT) at http://www.cfdrodeo.com , and by calling (307) 778-7222. Prices range from $25 to $95.

-PRCA