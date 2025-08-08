Legendary Cutting Horse Stevie Rey Von Purchased by Theorem Ranch

BIG TIMBER, Mont., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a history-making acquisition that reflects the growing national spotlight on Western performance horses, Kisha and Jason Itkin have purchased one of the most iconic stallions in cutting horse history from legendary breeders Alvin and Becky Fults.

The Fults name is synonymous with excellence and integrity. Over the years, Alvin and Becky set the standard for breeding Western Performance horses. Their innovation and commitment to doing things the right way has shaped generations of elite horses, including Stevie Rey Von and his extraordinary offspring.

That legacy will continue without interruption. The Itkins confirmed that the stallion’s elite breeding team—led by cutting icon Beau Galyean—will remain in place. “Beau is one of the best to ever do it,” said Jason Itkin. “It is essential for us to keep Stevie’s team in place as we continue to grow this sport and this legendary stallion’s legacy.”

With over $19 million in foal earnings, Stevie Rey Von is the only living stallion in NCHA open futurity history to be an NCHA Open Futurity champion, sired by an NCHA Open Futurity champion, and to have sired an NCHA Open Futurity Champion. image-7

For the Itkins, this is more than a business venture. It’s personal.

Jason Itkin is widely recognized as the top trial lawyer in the country, and Kisha Itkin leads the Theorem Collection, which includes the acclaimed Theorem Vineyards in Napa Valley and Theorem Ranch in Montana. The couple is passionate about horses and the horse community.

“I grew up in a small town and some of my earliest memories are of sneaking out of my house to sleep under my horse in his stall. That horse was definitely no Stevie—but to a four-year-old girl, he was everything,” said Kisha Itkin. “My love for horses has only grown over the years. And to now be part of Stevie’s story—words can’t fully capture what it means to us.”

The Itkins intend to use their platform to bring western performance horse sports—and the horses, trainers, and riders who make it so special—to the forefront of American consciousness. “Western culture is one of the greatest forces that has shaped this country, and you see a love for it everywhere. But most people know very little about performance horses. We want these horses, their trainers, and riders to be celebrated just like famous athletes in other sports. Everyone knows who Tom Brady is—we think they should also know about Stevie Rey Von and his offspring.”

“This isn’t just about one horse,” said Jason. “It’s about the sport, the tradition, and the opportunity to inspire the next generation of kids to fall in love with performance horses the way we have.”

With over $19 million in foal earnings, Stevie Rey Von is the only living stallion in NCHA open futurity history to be an NCHA Open Futurity champion, sired by an NCHA Open Futurity champion, and to have sired an NCHA Open Futurity Champion. With his elite team still in place, and a bold vision for the future, the next chapter of Stevie Rey Von’s legacy is just beginning—and it’s never looked brighter.