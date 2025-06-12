Legislators receive awards during Montana Farm Bureau Summer Conference

MFBF President Cyndi Johnson with Legislative Award recipients Representative Jane Gillette, Representative Ken Walsh, Representative Russ Miner, Senator Butch Gillespie and MFBF Vice President Casey Mott. Not pictured are Representative Eric Tilleman and Senator Josh Kassmier. The legislators received the awards during Montana Farm Bureau’s Summer Conference in Fairmont Hot Springs. MFBF-Legislative-Awards

FAIRMONT HOT SPRINGS. Montana—During the Montana Farm Bureau Summer Conference, held June 9-11 in Fairmont Hot Springs, six legislators received special awards recognizing their significant efforts in supporting agriculture and rural Montana.

“We are honored to present our legislative awards to these deserving legislators,” said MFBF President Cyndi Johnson. “One of the many benefits of being a Farm Bureau member means having a respected voice in Helena and seeing our grassroots policy process in action. Meeting with legislators and informing them about issues critical to agriculture is all part of belonging to our impressive organization.”

“Serving as a legislator is truly a service,” said MFBF Senior Director of Governmental Affairs Nicole Rolf. “This is hard work, and we appreciate the time and effort our elected officials put into our citizen Legislature. It is a privilege to recognize the award winners today as we appreciate their support for Montana agriculture and their commitment to helping make the state a better place to farm and ranch.”

Outstanding Friend of Farm Bureau Award

Representative Ken Walsh, (R) HD 69, Twin Bridges, received the Outstanding Friend of Farm Bureau Award. Montana Farm Bureau presents this award to the senator and/or representative who had one of the highest overall scores on MFBF’s legislative scorecard. This legislator demonstrated his support of Montana agriculture through his voting record, bill sponsorship and leadership within various committees.

Representative Walsh voted with Farm Bureau nearly 100 percent of the time and carried multiple bills that Farm Bureau supported. Representative Walsh comes from an agriculture background, giving him exceptional knowledge of issues important to farmers and ranchers. Even while serving in the House Appropriations Committee, a committee that requires distinct attention to the state budget, he carried several big pieces of legislation important to senior water right holders and was always willing to help on agriculture policy issues.

Distinguished Service Golden Plow Award

Senator Butch Gillespie, (R) SD 9, received the Distinguished Service Golden Plow Award. This award is given to a termed-out legislator who has exhibited exemplary service and dedication to agriculture as their tenure as a Montana legislator. Senator Gillespie completed his second term as a state senator this session. As a rancher and Farm Bureau member, it is not surprising that he exemplified the agriculture spirit throughout his legislative service. Senator Gillespie served as the Senate Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation Committee Chairman, striving successfully to make it a welcoming, educational, and collaborative committee for not just members, but also any lobbyist or member of the public who set foot in the room. MFBF appreciates his commitment to improving the farm and ranch world on a wide variety of important issues, ranging from grizzly bear management to promoting Montana beef. We also appreciate his ability to politely discuss tough issues, his efforts to bring diverse interests together, and his willingness to do the right thing for the agriculture community.

2025 Rookie of the Year Award Winner

The Rookie of the Year Award is presented to a freshman legislator who went above and beyond in learning the legislative process and doing his best to serve agriculture and rural Montana. This year, the recipient was Representative Eric Tilleman, (R) HD 23, Cascade. Representative Tilleman jumped right into his first session carrying several agency bills, legislation that supports agriculture education, and even MFBF’s requested bill, HB 356 adding black bears to the Livestock Loss Program. His background as a popular agriculture educator showed through with his enthusiasm, positivity, and hard work to successfully drive legislation across the finish line for the betterment of Montana agriculture. MFBF appreciates his willingness to carry legislation so important to our members and looks forward to working with this talented and good-natured legislator throughout his future legislative career.

Golden Windmill Award Winners

Senator Josh Kassmier, (R) HD 13 of Fort Benton, is one of the hardest working legislators in Helena, effectively carrying many important bills ranging from practical updates on livestock transportation laws to income tax reduction. MFBF appreciates his attention to important agriculture policy issues and his role in seeing important legislation across the finish line while also playing an essential role in stopping legislation that would harm our industry.

Representative Jane Gillette, (R) HD 77, Three Forks, is dedicated to both her constituents and to fiscal responsibility. Serving on the House Appropriations Committee, she finds ways to balance important policy with appropriate spending. She is emerging as a leader in the water rights arena, staunchly defending the farmers in her area. MFBF appreciates her willingness to dive into controversial and complicated issues, consider the needs of farmers and ranchers, and make educated decisions.

Representative Russ Miner, (R) HD 26, is a long-time Farm Bureau member and excellent advocate for agriculture. He is a member of the three most important committees to MFBF: Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Taxation, where he serves as a well-reasoned and thoughtful voice for farmers and ranchers. MFBF appreciates his engagement in prominent issues during the Legislature and Interim alike, as well as his willingness to interact with and get feedback from his fellow Farm Bureau members.

For a brief description of all the bills scored by MFBF, check out our Legislative Report Card at mfbf.org .

-Montana Farm Bureau