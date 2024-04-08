Lehrkamp Livestock 51st Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 30, 2024
Location: Sale at the ranch near Caputa, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Averages:
44 Angus Bulls Avg. $5557
Great day for the Lehrkamp families as they held their 51st Annual sale to a near full house of prospective buyers, neighbors and friends. This was a very uniform set of bulls; though smaller in numbers, lacking in quality. The sale consisted of a hand full of two year old bulls and yearling bulls with a handful of SimAngus bulls.
Top bulls include:
Lot 2, LL Intervention 2185, Mar. 26, 2022 son of Reisig Intervention 9187 x PRA Windy 728 to Ty Lorenz, Sturgis, SD for $9,000.
Lot 3, LL Intervention Z 2154, Mar. 9, 2022 son of Reisig Intervention 9187 x Werner Flat Top 4136 to Hicks Ranch, Martin, SD for $8,000.
Lot 7, LL Playbook Tex 2172, Mar. 15, 2022 son of 21 AR Playbook 0119 x Deep Creek Wilson 201 to Cobb Ranch, Red Owl, SD for $8,000.
Lot 8, LL Mr. Late Night 220K, May 2, 2022 son of SNK Mr. After Hours 901G x W/C No Remorse 763Y to Cobb Ranch, Red Owl, SD for $8,000.
Lot 24, LL Knockout 341, Feb. 9, 2023 son of LL Knockout 914 x Mill Bar Hickock 7242 to Keefer Ranch, Rapid City, SD for $8,000.