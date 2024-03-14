Leland – Koester Red Angus 41st Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 03/08/2024

Location: Sale at the ranch north of Beach, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

113 Yearling Bulls avg. $6,170

56 Fall Bulls avg. $7,228

32 Yearling Heifers avg. $2,273



Excellent sale for the Leland and Koester families for their 41st Annual Red Angus sale. The weather was quite a contrast from last year. Last year’s sale day was in blizzard conditions but this year was quite different. Beautiful sunny day with an excellent crowd on hand for the sale.



The top-selling bull was Lot 71, Leland Stockmarket J524-2148, an April 2, 2023, son of Bieber QCCO Stockmarket J524 out of a STRA Relentless daughter. He sold for $22,500 to Bob Schettler of Killdeer, North Dakota.



Northern Lites Red Angus of Opheim, Montana, purchased Lot 1, Leland Propulsion 3219, an April 7, 2023, son of BB Propulsion 9096 out of a WFL Merlin 018A daughter, for $15,000.



Saunders Land & Livestock of Gillette, Wyoming, purchased Lot 4, Leland Stockmarket 119-3068, a March 28, 2023, son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 and out of a Leland Right Gun 292X daughter, for $14,000.



Rim Rock Livestock of Killdeer, North Dakota, purchased Lot 82, Leland Stockmarket J524-3144, an April 2, 2023, son of Bieber QCCO Stockmarket J524 out of a LCOC Profit Builder A023E daughter, for $13,500.



Lot 2, Leland Shula 3240, an April 9, 2023, son of Leachman Shula A113G out of a WFL Merlin 018A daughter, was top choice for Jason and Peggy Leiseth of Arnegard, North Dakota, for $13,000.



Lot 7, Leland Redemption 043-3034, sold to Saunders Land & Livestock for $13,000. He was a March 25, 2023, son of LCOC Redemption A043F out of a 3SCC Dictate C74 daughter.



The top-selling age-advantaged bull was Lot 42, Koester Insight 2134, an Aug. 28, 2022, son of Lorenzen Insight 9917 out of a WFL Merlin 018A daughter. He sold to Huber EY Red Angus of Jud, North Dakota, for $18,500.



Leland Red Angus of Sidney, Montana, purchased two age-advantaged bulls for $17,000 each. Lot 31, Koester Propel 261, was an Aug. 13, 2022, son of BB Propulsion 9096 out of a Leland Marksman 6629 daughter. Lot 32, Koester Warrant 222, was an Aug. 9, 2022, son of Lorenzen Warrant 8273 out of a Schuler Confidence C810 daughter.



Shaw Ranch of Joes, Colorado, purchased Lot 112, Koester Insight 288, an Aug. 14, 2022, son of Lorenzen Insight 9917 out of a Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 daughter, for $17,000.

Todd & Carla Leland and boys Tripp and Trey with Seth Weishaar at the Leland – Koester Red Angus sale. b4d14235b5c0-auction_block

Mike Thode made the trip over from MN to purchase Leland genetics. 80863a10b552-Mike_Thode

Robin Bickel did the bidding for Bickel Ranch, longtime repeat buyers. 000dc467d2c1-Bickle